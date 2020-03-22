POULTRY FEED MARKET size Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2027

eport Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Poultry Feed Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Poultry Feed Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Poultry feed Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Poultry feed Market is offered. In accordance with the report, he Poultry feed Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The increasing demand for the production of meat and eggs is the major factor that drives the growth of the poultry feed market. The poultry majorly consists of chickens, quails, and turkeys birds. These birds are primarily use for their meat, eggs, and feathers. The feed is an important factor in the poultry value chain. The Cereal, Molasses, Oilseed and others ingredients are mostly used as a poultry feed ingredients. These poultry food comprise several factors such as vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, proteins and water that are essential for the growth of poultry birds. Additionally, the growing consumption of poultry products all over the globe is propelling the growth of the poultry feed market. The growing demand for intensive animal farming or the industrial livestock production is escalating the growth of the poultry feed market all over the world. The rapidly growing global population is anticipated to boost the growth of poultry food market. The growing per capita income in the emerging countries are favouring the growth of poultry feed market. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the health consciousness among the consumers led to the high consumption of protein-based products in the regular diet is likely to accelerate the growth of the poultry feed market. Moreover, growing developments and investments in the poultry feed mills to improve feed production is projected to create various growth opportunities in the poultry feed market in the near future. With the CAGR estimation of 4.3%, the global market share is witnessing an exceptional growth since 2018. The Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the global poultry feed market. The high consumption of poultry products is driving the growth of Asia Pacific poultry feed market. In addition, the presence of major market players in the Asia Pacific region are contributing to the growth of poultry feed market in this region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing population and the spending power of consumers are majorly favouring the growth of the poultry feed market in this region. North America and Europe hold considerable market shares in the poultry feed market. The rising health consciousness and increasing demand for poultry foods are contributing to the market growth.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the poultry feed market has been segmented by animal type, and additives. In terms of the animal type, the poultry feed market has been divided into concentrated, Layer, Turkey, Broiler and other animal types. In terms of the additives, Poultry feed Market has been classified into feed acidifiers, vitamins, antibiotics, feed enzymes, amino acid, antioxidants, and others. Among these poultry feed additives, feed acidifiers hold a significant share in the poultry feed market.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Poultry feed. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – Evonik Industries, Novus International Inc., Alltech, DSM, EWOS Group, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Sodrugestvo Group, Weston Milling Animal Nutrition, De Heus Voeders B.V., Nutreco N.V. and others.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Poultry feed Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Poultry feed Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Evonik Industries, Novus International Inc., Alltech, DSM, EWOS Group, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Sodrugestvo Group, Weston Milling Animal Nutrition, De Heus Voeders B.V., Nutreco N.V..

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Poultry feed Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Poultry feed Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

