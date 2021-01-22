Powder Coating Equipment Market Report 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Is A Professional and In-Depth Study By 2025

The driving factors influencing the global coating equipment market includes growing demand of coating equipment in terms of application industries such as fabrication, automotive, aerospace, and furniture. These driving factors is estimated to boost the global powder coating equipment market. In addition, due to escalation construction industries owing to the increasing urbanization and growing population to increase the growth of the global powder coating equipment market.

Furthermore, due to increasing demand for powder coating and an alternative to liquid paints has upscaled the advancements and developments of resin systems and coating instruments. These are specifically designed to reach the needs of the different end-user industries. Resin such as polyvinylidene fluoride, polyester, epoxy, and acrylics are used across the end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods.

This had resulted in the increase in the technological advancement of various powder coating equipment such as manual powder gun systems, spray guns, and automatic robot guns. The global powder coating equipment market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing environmental benefits of powder coats.

The global powder coating equipment market is categorized into several segmentation including type overview, application overview, and region. Based on type overview, the global powder coating equipment market is fragmented into ovens & booths, powder coat guns, and others. On the basis of application overview, the global powder coating equipment market is subjected into architectural, general industries, furniture, automotive, consumer goods, and others.

Looping on to the regional overview, the global powder coating equipment market is a wide range to The Middle East and Africa, North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Korea, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Argentina, Europe, UK, Russia, Italy, France, South America, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Columbia, and Brazil. Leading players of the global powder coating equipment market includes OC Oerlikon, ASAHI Sunac Corp., J. Wagner, Nordson Corp, IHI Corp, SATA, ANEST IWATA, WIWA Whihelm Wagner, and Carlisle Companies.

The global powder coating equipment industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of unorganized manufacturers are operating in India, China, and Brazil. Some prominent manufacturers operating in this industry are Nordson Corporation, Carlisle, WAGNER, Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., SATA GmbH & Co. KG, IHI Ionbond Ag, GEMA AG, Anest Iwata, Valco Melton and Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.

Key segments of the global powder coating equipment market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Ovens & Booths

Powder Coat Guns

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Consumer Goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America S.

Europe K. Germany

Asia Pacific India China Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

What does the report include?

Global powder coating equipment market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, and regions

The market assessment on the global powder coating equipment industry is based on qualitative factors such as market drivers, restraints, value chain analysis, and key industry trends

Market estimation and forecast have been provided for products, applications, and regions

The study includes profiles of leading manufacturers operating on global and regional level

