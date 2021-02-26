Powder Coating Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

The Insight Partners latest market research report on the Global Powder Coating Market provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the most significant trends and patterns that are anticipated to impact the market potentials throughout the forecast period. Report defines an emerging trend as a leading factor that has the latent to strike the market and bestow to its growth or decline.

Powder coating is dry finishing process and several companies are preferring powder coating owing to its durable finish and high quality. It is an excellent alternative for conventional liquid paint since it eliminates the need for a solvent. Electrostatically applied, powder coating creates a hard finish than traditional paints and mainly used for coating of metals and other hardware. Powder coating provides corrosion protection, excellent outdoor durability, and high-temperature performance with a wide range of specialty effects which is otherwise not easily achievable through other coating methods.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003343/

Top Market Players

1. AkzoNobel

2. Asian Paints

3. Axalta Coating Systems

4. BASF SE

5. Jotun

6. Kansai Paint

7. Nippon Paint

8. PPG Industries

9. RPM International Inc.

10. The Sherwin-Williams Company

The leading competitors in the global Powder Coating Market have adopted different key strategies, approaches, and methodologies, including product launch, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements, to sustain the intense level of competition in the global marketplace. The leading participants profiled in this research report are the consumer goods manufacturers, who serve the product globally to several end-user industries. The data with regards to the key competitors and their strategic moves are collected by means of annual reports and press releases of respective companies, different blogs available on their company homepages, and primary calls made to the specialists in the industry.

Key Trends that Drive the Growth of the Global Powder Coating Market are Given Below:

New application development and product designing.

Falling prices of the Powder Coating.

Stringent regulations along with the government support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic and capacity expansion by the leading industry players, as well as the new competitors.

Increased partnerships and collaborations among the key industry participants to sustain the market competition and the intense challenges.

Endless efforts and investments to streamline manufacturing processes.

Regional Segmentation:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003343/

Key Market Benefits: