Powder Coating Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook || Key Players Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others

Global Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This Powder Coatings report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. It supplies a comprehensive analysis of the business aspects like market size, recent development advances, stocks, general tendencies and inventions. Additionally, the data included in the Powder Coatings report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. An expert group of analysts throws light in addition to lively location of the worldwide market. The Powder Coatings report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

Market Segmentation: Global Powder Coatings Market

The Global powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions North America Europe Global South America and Middle East & Africa



Key Drivers: Global Powder Coatings Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market driving the market.

Key Points: Global Powder Coatings Market

Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The thermoset segment is dominating the Global powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Powder Coatings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Powder Coatings market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Powder Coatings players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Powder Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Powder Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

