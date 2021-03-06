Power electronics Market Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Power electronics market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Power electronics market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Power electronics market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Power electronics market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Power electronics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The trending introduction of next-generation technologies including artificial intelligence and IoT are showing promising growth in the market presently. The resent large scale use of power electronics in renewable energy conservation are providing tremendous growth opportunities in the power electronics market. The high acceptance of the power electronics devices in several applications is the key factor that drives the growth of the market worldwide. The power electronic serves an inordinate impact on interfacing and controlling the renewable systems. The growing demand for smart and advanced energy infrastructure are rising the consumption of power electronics. The shifting trends towards smart grid applications are majorly contributing to the growth of the power electronics market all over the world. The ongoing emphasis on the high power factor, high efficiency, and low harmonics and noises on the circuit technologies are promoting the adoption of power electronics across several end-use applications.

The rapidly increasing demand for more efficient portable battery-powered devices especially in the automotive and consumer electronics are anticipated to propel the growth of the power electronics market. Furthermore, the exceedingly increasing demand for the HEVs and EVs has a positive impact on the growth of the power electronics market. The major power electronics companies are currently investing in the automotive sectors that projected to serve numerous growth opportunities for the power electronics market in the near future. For instance, in November 2019, the Fuji Electric is accounted that they are considering forward to expand its power electronics systems business by developing electric chargers for electric vehicles (EV) in India. The high demand for power resources and upgraded power infrastructure are primarily driving the growth of the power semiconductors market in the North America and Europe regions. The promoting use of renewable energies in the U.S., India, China, Germany and other countries are likely to boost the growth of power electronics market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Power electronics market encompasses market segments based on type, material, end-use verticals and country.

In terms of type, the global Power electronics market is segregated into:

Power components

Power Modules

Power ICs

By material, the global Power electronics market is also classified into:

Silicon (Si)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

By end-use verticals also classify into, the global Power electronics market:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Other End-user Industries

By country/region, the global Power electronics market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics.

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology

ABB

Texas Instruments

Fairchild Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Littelfuse

Linear Technology

Microsemi Corporation

Danfoss

Semikron

Maxim Integrated Products

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Power electronics related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

