Power Line Communication Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2027

The power line communication technology allows data transfer over present power cables. As compared to other methods use of the power line as a communication medium is a cost-effective way as it uses a current infrastructure, and wires subsist to every household associated with the power line network. The potential implementation of power line communication, with the primary importance of Internet access, is being adopted in nations. Moreover, the increasing demand for smart grids coupled with extensive use of power line communications is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the power line communication market.

Faster data transfer rate, increase in demand for higher efficiency, increasing demand for broadband power line communication devices are some of the key factors driving the growth of the power line communication market. However, the harsh environment of the power lines, noise, and increase in centralized risk factors due to the dependency of the user for data and power over the same line are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the power line communication market. Active government initiatives to encourage power line communication and smart grids utilizing power line communication are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Leading Power Line Communication Market Players:

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Echelon Corporation

Enverv, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Sigma Designs, Inc.

Rational Network

Setel Limited

Marvell International Ltd.

