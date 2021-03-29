Power Management Integrated Circuit Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

The ‘ Power Management Integrated Circuit market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

increasing demand for IoT and power optimization solutions, due to which smart grids, energy storage systems and electric cars are becoming popular all over the world. This situation creates a huge opportunity for power management integrated circuit manufacturers. With the help of power management integrated circuits, the usage of power sources across various industrial applications can be optimized. Hence, it is estimated that there is an increasing demand for power management integrated circuits in storage systems and electric car market in order to extract high performance and enable sophisticated power management to improve the efficiency and extend battery life of devices. In addition, due to the phenomenon of globalization and rapidly rising industrialization, there is a rise in factory and commercial automation. Hence, there is a requirement of high efficiency in energy conversion and will increase the demand for high power density in the near future. This creates a lucrative opportunity for power management integrated circuit manufacturers to provide reliable power management integrated circuits for factory and commercial automation that can operate at high temperatures.

High adoption of power management integrated circuits in various industries in the APEJ region bodes well for the global market

Power management integrated circuits are increasingly used in various industry verticals such as electronics, factory automation and control, grid infrastructure, medical, healthcare and fitness, space, avionics and defence. Various kinds of industries use low power, highly integrated microprocessor platforms that require both multiple voltage rails and battery management. Power management integrated circuits (PMICs) provide highly integrated, high-performance solutions for wide ranging automotive, consumer and industrial applications. In addition, in order to implement technology in manufacturing and production, industries in the APEJ region are moving towards automation. Increasing levels of automation and demand from various industry verticals is projected to positively affect the growth of the power management integrated circuit market across the APEJ region.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027), By Application

As per the projections given by Future Market Insights, the automotive segment in the application category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,350 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 8,150 Mn in 2027, accounting for a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of assessment 2017-2027. The communication equipment segment in the application category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,550 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the period of forecast. The enterprise systems segment in the application category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,650 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of assessment.

The Power Management Integrated Circuit market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Power Management Integrated Circuit market has also been acknowledged in the study.

