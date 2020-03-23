Power over Ethernet Market Growth Prospects to 2027 By Leading Players Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Linear Technology Corp., Microsemi Corp.

“Transferring electric power over the Ethernet cable along with the traditional data transfer taking place over it to devices such as IP based cameras, saves costs for enterprises on laying down different cables for power transmissions. Such a technological innovation has been marketed as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. Along with cost savings PoE also offers flexibility, reliability, safety and security thus making it a competitive technology for it to be adopted in the market rapidly.”

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Power over Ethernet Market along with detailed segmentation of market by products, applications and five major geographical regions. Global power over ethernet market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising deployment of IP based cameras, network security sensors and RFID card readers. These devices contribute to the meteoric growth in the demand for Power over Ethernet solution.

Some of the important players in power over ethernet market are Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, ST Microelectronics N.V., monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Semiconductor Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Akros Silicon and Broadcom Ltd.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global power over ethernet market

– To analyze and forecast the global power over ethernet market on the basis of product and applications

– To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall power over ethernet market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key power over ethernet players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

