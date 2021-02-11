Power Rental Systems Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – Leading by Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Ashtead Group PLC, Atlas Copco AB

Power rental systems are used extensively in a range of industries, which demands continuous power. Major end-use industries for these systems are government, oil & gas, as well as and construction. Also, there is a need for continuous power in events, wherein these systems find huge demand. These systems are cost-effective, reliable, and flexible, which further bolster the demand for power rental systems.

The power rental systems market demand is propelled by the rising grid instability owing to aging conventional grids. Furthermore, the power rental systems market is also driven by the rising awareness regarding benefits offered by renting a system such as cost-efficiency. However, the increasing focus of government towards the use of renewable energy sources, as well as payment issues in underdeveloped or developing countries is one of the key factor hampering the power rental systems market growth.

Aggreko PLC

APR Energy

Ashtead Group PLC

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited

United Rentals Inc.

