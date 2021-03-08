POWER SYSTEM SIMULATOR MARKET EXPECTING HUGE GROWTH DURING 2020-2027 | ABB LTD.,FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD,GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

The Power System Simulator Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Power System Simulator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Power system simulation comprises power system modeling and network simulation to analyze electrical power systems using real-time data. Power system simulation software focuses on the operation of electrical power systems. The North American region is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period on account of robust investments in metals and mining markets and renewable energy generation. Key market players are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the global market.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd.,Fuji Electric Co., Ltd,General Electric Company,NEPLAN AG,OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.,Operation Technology, Inc.,RTDS Technologies Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,The MathWorks, Inc.

The power system simulator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as augmented power generation capacities and the booming power industry. Also, the rising adoption of cloud platforms and the internet of things is likely to propel the market growth. However, data security risks may hamper the overall growth of the power system simulator market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of smart cities is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the power system simulator market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Power System Simulator industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global power system simulator market is segmented on the basis of component, module, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the module, the market is segmented as load flow, short circuit, device coordination selectivity, arc flash, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial, power, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Power System Simulator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Power System Simulator market in these regions

