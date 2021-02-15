Practice Management Systems Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts 2027

The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.

Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth. However, growing demand for automation in developed regions and need for intelligent software solutions with an aim to deal with shortage of primary healthcare resources & increasing patient pool in developing countries is likely offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002219/

Company Profiles in Practice Management Systems Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

Henry Schein

The standalone systems captured the largest share in the global practice management systems market. Standalone systems comprises only one module and are designed to address specific need in healthcare settings. As the system deals with only one process, the installation and maintenance cost of this system is less compared to integrated systems. Additionally, growing number of physician settings with specific needs and cost concerns in emerging nations are uplifting the standalone practice management systems market during the forecast period.

The practice management systems market, by component, is segmented into software and services. Software segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Currently, healthcare industry is focusing on offering value based care as well as enhanced services to the patients. On account of fulfilling these facilities, the healthcare resources are focusing on effective practice management in order to avoid patient dissatisfaction, errors in medical billing, and additional labor charges. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of medical practice management software, which in turn will uplift the growth of this segment. Additionally, some of the software in the market have ability to provide real time analysis of patient data, waiting time, patient visits, and analysis of payers which plays a vital role in treatment decisions. Additionally, emphasis on reduction of manual work and human resource optimization is predicted to drive the growth of the software segment in the global practice management software market during the forecast period.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002219/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]