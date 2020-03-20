Prebiotic Ingredients Market Rising Growth With Keyplayers: Cargill, Dupont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Beneo, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, others

Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Inclusive Insight

The prebiotic ingredients market is accounted to be USD 4.8 billion in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Prebiotic Ingredients Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Prebiotic Ingredients market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cargill, Dupont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Beneo, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Fonterra, Kerry Group, Taiyo International, Prenexus Health, Thera-Plantes Inc., AIDP, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Novasep, Tate & Lyle among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Prebiotic Ingredients Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Prebiotic Ingredients Industry market:

– The Prebiotic Ingredients Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market By Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, Polydextrose, Lactulose, Pyrodextrins, Others), By Source (Roots, Vegetables, Grains, Others), By Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), By Functionality (Gut Health, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Weight Management), By Bacterial Activity (Bifidobacteria, Lactic Acid Bacteria, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The increasing consumer awareness for healthy diet has resulted in increase in the demand of prebiotic ingredients in food industry. Prebiotic ingredients have gained importance in its applications in functional food due to its attributes of maintaining health. Continuous R&D is conducted for different types of prebiotics ingredients which can be used in wide range of applications.

Companies in U.S. such as Ingredion, Inc., Cargill, Dupont are continuously investing in R&D for use of prebiotic ingredients for its applications in medical, functional food and nutritional supplements. The consumer acceptance of products with prebiotic ingredients in regions such as North America and Europe is determining the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region in prebiotics ingredients for its major application in functional food and beverages segment.

According to Journal of Food: Microbiology, Safety & Hygiene; Asia-Pacific region accounted for a share of approximately 44.9% of the global prebiotics ingredients market. The functional food & beverages application holds a share of 82.4% of the global prebiotic ingredients market. The European Commission imposed a regulation on nutrition labelling of the food products. This prebiotics used as an ingredient requires nutrient labelling in the final product. FDA also proposed the declaration of prebiotics on the nutrition facts panel under the rule of “Food Labeling: Revision of the Nutrition and Supplement Facts Labels; Proposed Rule”.

The prominent players in the market are manufacturing products as per the regulations imposed on labelling of the products. The rising popularity of the health ingredients has resulted in increased usage of prebiotic ingredients.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of healthy products

Functionality of prebiotic ingredients

Wide range of applications

High investments in R&D

High cost of manufacturing process

At the Last, Prebiotic Ingredients industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

