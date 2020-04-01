Precious Metals Market Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala Platinum

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Precious Metals market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Precious Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Precious Metals market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Precious Metals market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Precious Metals market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Precious Metals market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Precious Metals market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Precious Metals Market Research Report: Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala Platinum, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Johnson Matthey, Goldcorp, Norilsk Nickel, Northam Platinum, North American Palladium

Global Precious Metals Market Segmentation by Product: SilverGoldPalladiumPlatinum

Global Precious Metals Market Segmentation by Application: ChemicalMetallurgicalSpaceOther

Each segment of the global Precious Metals market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Precious Metals market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Precious Metals market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Precious Metals market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Precious Metals market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Precious Metals market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Precious Metals Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precious Metals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silver

1.4.3 Gold

1.4.4 Palladium

1.4.5 Platinum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Metallurgical

1.5.4 Space

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Precious Metals Production

2.1.1 Global Precious Metals Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Precious Metals Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Precious Metals Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Precious Metals Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Precious Metals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Precious Metals Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Precious Metals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Precious Metals Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Precious Metals Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Precious Metals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Precious Metals Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Precious Metals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Precious Metals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Precious Metals Production by Regions

4.1 Global Precious Metals Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Precious Metals Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Precious Metals Production

4.2.2 United States Precious Metals Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Precious Metals Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Precious Metals Production

4.3.2 Europe Precious Metals Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Precious Metals Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Precious Metals Production

4.4.2 China Precious Metals Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Precious Metals Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Precious Metals Production

4.5.2 Japan Precious Metals Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Precious Metals Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Precious Metals Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Precious Metals Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Precious Metals Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Precious Metals Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Precious Metals Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Precious Metals Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Precious Metals Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Precious Metals Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Precious Metals Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Type

6.3 Precious Metals Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Precious Metals Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Precious Metals Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Anglo American

8.1.1 Anglo American Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.1.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Barrick Gold

8.2.1 Barrick Gold Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.2.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Impala Platinum

8.3.1 Impala Platinum Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.3.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Lonmin

8.4.1 Lonmin Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.4.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Newmont Mining

8.5.1 Newmont Mining Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.5.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Johnson Matthey

8.6.1 Johnson Matthey Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.6.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Goldcorp

8.7.1 Goldcorp Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.7.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Norilsk Nickel

8.8.1 Norilsk Nickel Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.8.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Northam Platinum

8.9.1 Northam Platinum Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.9.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 North American Palladium

8.10.1 North American Palladium Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precious Metals

8.10.4 Precious Metals Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Precious Metals Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Precious Metals Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Precious Metals Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Precious Metals Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Precious Metals Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Precious Metals Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Precious Metals Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Precious Metals Upstream Market

11.1.1 Precious Metals Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Precious Metals Raw Material

11.1.3 Precious Metals Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Precious Metals Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Precious Metals Distributors

11.5 Precious Metals Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

