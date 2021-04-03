Precision Agriculture Market Growth Probability and Future Scenario 2027 – Top Key Players Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AgJunction

Increasing global population and high-income growth have led to rising concerns related to food security across the globe. Several agricultural technology innovators and start-ups are developing various sustainable farming systems. With the rapid deployment of precision agriculture solutions, the farmers are capable of improving production yield by efficient management of farm enterprises. The emergence of innovative farm management techniques is supporting farmers to reduce energy consumption and overall cost-effective operations attributing to their resource-efficient and precise approach.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Ag Leader Technology, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AgJunction Inc., AgSense LLC (Valmont Industries, Inc.), CropMetrics LLC, CropZilla Software, Inc., Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Trimble Inc.

Rising awareness, coupled with the increased governmental initiatives for sustainable farming technologies are the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market. In addition, increasing acceptance of new farming technologies is boosting agricultural production. Integration of smartphones with the internet of things (IoT) software & devices and rise in usage of drones in agriculture activities are anticipated to propel the precision agriculture market growth in the coming years.

Within the Precision Agriculture market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Precision Agriculture market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The global precision agriculture market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Further, based on application, the precision agriculture market is divided into data management, precision spraying, precision irrigation, precision planting, field monitoring, precision fertilization, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Precision Agriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Precision Agriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Precision Agriculture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Precision Agriculture market.

