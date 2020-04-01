Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2043

The global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Segment by Application

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

