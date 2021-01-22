Precision Medicine Market 2020-2025: Industry Analysis Geographical Segmentation Drivers Challenges Trend and Forecasts

The precision medicine market has been segmented based on application into oncology, CNS, cardiology, infectious disease and others. Cardiology had the maximum market share of 25.7% in 2018, however the oncology segment is expected to grow at a highest pace during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is largely due to the growing burden of cancer patients along with various genetic factors involved in disease prevalence.

In 2018, the global precision market size was valued at USD 47.73 billion and estimated to project the value of USD 119.90 billion by 2025, accounting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Driving factors of the global precision medicine market includes increasing in consumer focused healthcare, advancement in genomic and proteomic, IT technologies and connectivity.

Precision medicine, that seeks to require every patient’s variability in genes, surroundings, and life-style under consideration in the hindrance, diagnosis, and treatment of malady, is already improving patient outcomes. A 26-hour rapid whole ordering sequencing methodology developed by Children’s Mercy Kansas town helps to diagnose critically unwell new-borns. Timely sequencing of an infant’s ordering will facilitate improve time to identification and better verify the suitable therapeutic response. Genomic, molecular, and pharmacogenomic tools are providing insight into the variability of diseases aside from cancers, including Alzheimer’s, autism, neurodegenerative diseases, and chronic conditions, like polygenic disease.

For the quite 20 million Americans with chronic kidney malady, researchers have known simply detectable super molecule in excretion that distinguishes people at high risk for nephropathy requiring chemical analysis or transplant from those possible to take care of stable urinary organ perform for years with marginal treatment.

The global precision market is categorized into several segments including application overview and regional overview.

Based on the application overview, the global precision market is fragmented into Oncology, CNS, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, and others.

Looping onto the regional overview, the global precision medicine market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of the World.

The individual health information on the market for analysis, the bigger the likelihood is that of distinguishing genetic and molecular variants and delivering clinically relevant steerage to physicians and patients. Of the approximately 3 billion characteristics in the genomic code, some 3 million variants square measure specific to every individual—and genomic information is simply a part of a patient’s potential profile. Different information sources embrace electronic health records; medical tests (e.g., imaging, EKG, blood/ urine analyses); medical device monitoring; social networks; and life-style, environmental, and socioeconomic factors. By 2025, genomic information is anticipated to grow by over two exabytes (or two million terabytes) every year. Storing, analysing, sharing, protecting, and scaling to handle such massive volumes of data need new technologies and approaches.

Key Segments of the Global Precision Medicine Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Oncology

CNS

Cardiology

Infectious disease

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of the World

What does the report include?

The study on the global precision medicine market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the PEST and Value Chain Analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

