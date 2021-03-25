Precision Medicine Market is Estimated to Reach at $7,746 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023

Precision medicine is personalized healthcare model exclusively designed for an individual. The procedure considers various factors affecting patient such as environment, lifestyle, and individual variability in genes. Most suitable medical therapies are constructed depending upon primary diagnosis of disease and patient’s genomic framework. The global precision medicine market accounted for $3,516 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,746 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Precision medicine allows doctors and researchers to estimate specific medications that work best against a particular type of disease in a set group of people. Similar therapeutic treatments are then carried out in case of people responding to the treatments with a positive outlook. Which excludes patients showing side effects or any unwanted results regarding treatment.

Government initiatives and huge investment by private companies into R&D drive the precision medicine market. Moreover, growth in aging population and rise in global incidences of cancer are anticipated to boost the market growth. Application of high throughput genomic technologies in biomedical research and therapeutic procedures accelerate market progression.

The precision medicine market is segmented based on technology, sequencing technology, product, applications, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into genomics, transcriptomics and epigenomics. Based on sequencing technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, chain termination sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Based on product, the precision medicine market is subdivided into consumables, instruments and services.

