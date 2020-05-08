Precision Medicine Software Market Expected to Reach $2.72 billion by 2026 – 2bprecise, Gene42, Syapse, Human Longevity, Fabric Genomics, Translational, Allscripts, Sophia Genetics

The “Precision Medicine Software Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Precision Medicine Software Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Precision Medicine Software market is accounted for $0.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increase in the number of cancer patients, rising government funding in precision medicine initiatives and technological advancements in applications of big data technologies. However, the lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare and the high cost of deployment are hindering the market growth.

Based on application, the oncology segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to increased funding in cancer research and the rising occurrence of cancer. In addition, increase genomics-based clinical trials of targeted agents and immunotherapy is also fuelling the segment growth during the forecast period. Biomarkers have other specific applications in the field of oncology.

Some of the key players in the Precision Medicine Software market include 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Translational Software Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa, Roper Technologies, Qiagen, Lifeomic Health, LLC and Pieriandx, Inc.

