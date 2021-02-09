Predictive Analytics Market Growth, Prominent Top 4 Business Leaders – IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft

Predictive Analytics Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Predictive Analytics Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, SAS Institute, Fair Isaac, NTT Data, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Rapidminer, Angoss Software ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Predictive Analytics market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Predictive Analytics, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Predictive Analytics Market: Predictive analytics is the branch of the advanced analytics which is used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques from data mining, statistics, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyze current data to make predictions about future.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The financial organizations, through their credit scoring techniques, try to minimize frauds and risks. Predictive analytics introduces the forward-looking perspectives of businesses to its existing processes.

North America, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of major industry players, is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cost-effective predictive analytics software and services among SMEs.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Predictive Analytics in each type, can be classified into:

Services

Solutions

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Predictive Analytics in each application, can be classified into:

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Healthcare and life sciences

Energy and utilities

Telecommunication and IT

Transportation and logistics

BFSI

Others

Predictive Analytics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

