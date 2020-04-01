Premium Tires Market Status and Future Development Trends 2020-2026| Bridgestone, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Continental

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Premium Tires market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Premium Tires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Premium Tires market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Premium Tires market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Premium Tires market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Premium Tires market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Premium Tires market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Premium Tires Market Research Report: Bridgestone, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Continental, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Pirelli, Alliance Tire Group, Apollo Tires, Cooper Tire and Rubber, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire, Maxxis International, McCreary Tire and Rubber, Nokian Tires

Global Premium Tires Market Segmentation by Product: High Pressure TireLow Pressure Tire

Global Premium Tires Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger CarCommercial Vehicle

Each segment of the global Premium Tires market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Premium Tires market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Premium Tires market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Premium Tires market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Premium Tires market?

• What will be the size of the global Premium Tires market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Premium Tires market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Premium Tires market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Premium Tires market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Premium Tires market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Premium Tires market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Premium Tires Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Premium Tires Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Premium Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Pressure Tire

1.4.3 Low Pressure Tire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Premium Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Premium Tires Production

2.1.1 Global Premium Tires Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Premium Tires Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Premium Tires Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Premium Tires Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Premium Tires Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Premium Tires Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Premium Tires Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Premium Tires Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Premium Tires Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Premium Tires Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Premium Tires Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Premium Tires Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Premium Tires Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Premium Tires Production by Regions

4.1 Global Premium Tires Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Premium Tires Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Premium Tires Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Premium Tires Production

4.2.2 United States Premium Tires Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Premium Tires Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Premium Tires Production

4.3.2 Europe Premium Tires Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Premium Tires Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Premium Tires Production

4.4.2 China Premium Tires Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Premium Tires Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Premium Tires Production

4.5.2 Japan Premium Tires Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Premium Tires Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Premium Tires Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Premium Tires Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Premium Tires Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Premium Tires Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Premium Tires Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Premium Tires Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Premium Tires Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Premium Tires Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Premium Tires Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Premium Tires Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Premium Tires Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Premium Tires Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Tires Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Tires Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Premium Tires Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Premium Tires Revenue by Type

6.3 Premium Tires Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Premium Tires Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Premium Tires Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Premium Tires Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bridgestone

8.1.1 Bridgestone Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.1.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA

8.2.1 Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.2.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Continental

8.3.1 Continental Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.3.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Goodyear Tire and Rubber

8.4.1 Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.4.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Pirelli

8.5.1 Pirelli Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.5.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Alliance Tire Group

8.6.1 Alliance Tire Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.6.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Apollo Tires

8.7.1 Apollo Tires Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.7.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Cooper Tire and Rubber

8.8.1 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.8.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber

8.9.1 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.9.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Hankook Tire

8.10.1 Hankook Tire Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Premium Tires

8.10.4 Premium Tires Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Kumho Tire

8.12 Maxxis International

8.13 McCreary Tire and Rubber

8.14 Nokian Tires

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Premium Tires Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Premium Tires Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Premium Tires Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Premium Tires Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Premium Tires Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Premium Tires Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Premium Tires Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Premium Tires Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Premium Tires Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Tires Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Premium Tires Upstream Market

11.1.1 Premium Tires Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Premium Tires Raw Material

11.1.3 Premium Tires Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Premium Tires Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Premium Tires Distributors

11.5 Premium Tires Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

