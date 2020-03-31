Prenatal Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Procedure (Ultrasonography, Chorionic Villus Sampling, Amniocentesis, Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Sampling, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis),Product and Services (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application ( Chromosome Abnormality, Genetic Disorders),End User And Geography

The “Prenatal Diagnostics Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Prenatal Diagnostics Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Prenatal diagnosis is done for the women to prevent the genetic disorders in their babies. During the routine pregnancy period, if the results of blood tests and ultrasound are abnormal then a doctor may ask for the amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling procedures. The prenatal diagnosis allows to detect the genetic defects and other disorders in the baby and helps parents to take decision of continuing the pregnancy.

The prenatal diagnostics market is estimated to grow due to the driving factors such as rising genetic disorders such as Down syndrome, sickle cell disease and others. The market is expected to grow due to the rising genetic based research, increasing genetic diagnosis, growing birth rate and others. The market is expected to have several growth opportunities in the emerging and developing regions where the population is growing exponentially.

The List of Companies-

1. GE Healthcare ,2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,3. Illumina, Inc.,4. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.,5. Beijing Genomics Institute,6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.,7. Perkinelmer, Inc.,8. Hologic, Inc.,9. Natera, Inc.,10. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

The global prenatal diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of procedure, product & services, application and end user. Based on the procedure the market is segmented as ultrasonography, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis, percutaneous umbilical blood sampling, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. On the basis of product & services the market is classified as instruments, consumables, and services. Based on the application the market is segmented as chromosome abnormality, and genetic disorders. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prenatal diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The prenatal diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

