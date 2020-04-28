Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market Global Industry Analysis by Leading Players LifeCell, Quest Diagnostics, Medgenome, Eurofins Scientific

This comprehensive report on “Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for prenatal and newborn genetic testing included in the report are Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), International Trade Administration (ITA), Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (cSIR), Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) and others.

Genetic diseases are, in most cases, chronic, devastating and life threatening, which often requires extensive and specialized treatments. Moreover, these diseases results in some form of disability, which may get extremely severe sometimes. These genetic diseases place a huge psychological, physical, and socioeconomic burden on patients as well as their families. The most common rare diseases are hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, auto-immune diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and others. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have identified to be of genetic origin and hence have an impact on children.

The government of India (GOI) had constituted committees with the aim of framing a ‘national policy on treatment of 17 rare diseases’. Likewise, the government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi also appointed an interdisciplinary committee for rare diseases. Following are the committees appointed for rare diseases:

Committee under Professor V.K. Paul, Head, Department of Paediatrics, AIIMS, New Delhi, for ‘Prioritisation of Therapy for Rare Genetic Disorders’

Sub-committee on rare diseases in India, under Prof. I.C. Verma, Director, Institute of Medical Genetics Genomics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital – ‘Guidelines for Therapy and Management’

Asian countries such as India and China also have high fertility rates due to factors such as effects of religion, inadequate supply of family welfare services, poverty, and others. According to the World Bank in 2016, the fertility rates in India were reported to be 2.23 births per women as compared to 1.80 in the United States and 1.62 in China. Moreover, neighboring countries, such as Pakistan also have alarming rates of fertility. In 2016, the birth rate in Pakistan was reported to be 3.48 births per woman as per the World Bank data. However, the birthrate in India has successfully reduced its high fertility rate, but still is high as compared to other developed nations. According to the United Nations (UN) report published on June 2019, the fertility rate has reduced to 2.1. Therefore, by 2050 additional 273 million people will be added to India’s population. The increasing number of parturient women across the world are thus likely to create increasing demand for prenatal and newborn genetic tests across the globe leading to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, based on the disease indication was segmented into cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, downs syndrome, phenylketonuria, recurrent pregnancy loss, and Antiphospholipid syndrome, and other diseases. In 2018, Down syndrome segment held the largest share of the market, by disease indication. The highest share of Down syndrome attributes to the high prevalence of this genetic abnormality among fetuses and availability of multiple tests for its screening and diagnostics. However, the sickle cell anemia segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

