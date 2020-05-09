Probiotics Market Production, Revenue, Sales, Demand Supply and Forecast 2027

The key factors driving the probiotics market are rising demand from functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe lead to high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The “Global Probiotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the probiotics market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, end use, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global probiotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probiotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies1. BioGaia AB 2. Chr Hansen Holding A/S 3. Danone S.A. 4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company 5. Ganeden, Inc 6. Lifeway Foods, Inc. 7. Nestle S.A 8. Probi AB 9. Protexin 10. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global probiotics market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The probiotics market on the basis of the end use the market is classified into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the probiotics market is classified into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Likewise, by distribution channel the global probiotics market is bifurcated into supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the probiotics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

