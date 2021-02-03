Procedure Trays Market Advancements, Industry Growth and Top Key Players: Biometrix, Medica Europe BV, 3M, BD, Owens & Minor, Medline Industries

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Procedure Trays Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type and End User”, the global procedure trays market is expected to reach US$ 21,725.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,768.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global procedure trays market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in procedure trays market are, Biometrix, Medica Europe BV, 3M, BD, Owens & Minor, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Nelipak Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Cardinal Health, Inc. among the others.

The procedure trays market by product type is segmented into angiography, ophthalmology, operating room, and anesthesia room. In 2018, the operating room held a largest market share of 50.7% of the procedure trays market, by product type. The operating room segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of the diseases and increasing number of surgeries. Also, the operating room segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market benefits offered by customize procedure trays, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and introduction of rules and regulations to implement better healthcare facilities.

However, the restraining factors for the market is increased concerns over the safe disposal of procedure trays.

The market players are focused towards bringing mergers and acquisitions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced it has completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE: BCR), creating a new health care industry leader with approximately $16 billion in annualized revenue. C. R. Bard, Inc. provides urology trays, Suprapubic Trays, dressing trays and others. Thus enhancing BD’s product portfolio. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global procedure trays market as follows:

Global Procedure Trays Market – By Product Type

Angiography

Ophthalmology

Operating Room

Anesthesia Room

Global Procedure Trays Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Procedure Trays market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

