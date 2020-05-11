Procurement Analytics Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2025 : IBM, SAP, Oracle, Tamr, Zycus, SAS Institute, Accenture, GEP, Genpact

The Global Procurement Analytics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360� view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the Procurement Analytics industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the Procurement Analytics Market study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Some of the key players in the Global Procurement Analytics Market are IBM, SAP, Oracle, Tamr, Zycus, SAS Institute, Accenture, GEP, Genpact, Sievo, Dataction, Tungsten Corporation, Rosslyn Data Technologies, BirchStreet

Avail upto 30% Discount on Buying This Report: Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-procurement-analytics-market-591799

The global Procurement Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Procurement Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procurement Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Procurement Analytics Market Definition : Procurement analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy And Utilities

Others

Now Get 30% Instant DISCOUNT on this Report @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-procurement-analytics-market-591799

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Procurement Analytics Market

Chapter 1: Procurement Analytics Market Methodology & Scope

Procurement Analytics Market Definition and forecast parameters

Procurement Analytics Market Methodology and forecast parameters

Procurement Analytics Market Data Sources

Chapter 2: Procurement Analytics Market Executive Summary

Procurement Analytics Market Business trends

Procurement Analytics Market Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Procurement Analytics Market Industry Insights

Procurement Analytics Market Industry segmentation

Procurement Analytics Market Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Procurement Analytics Market , By Region

Chapter 5: Procurement Analytics Market Company Profile

Procurement Analytics Market Business Overview

Procurement Analytics Market Financial Data

Procurement Analytics Market Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Desire of the report but have doubts? Clear your doubts @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-procurement-analytics-market-591799

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]