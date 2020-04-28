Professional Drone Market set to grow according to forecasts – 3DR, Boeing, DJI, EHANG

Commercial drones are finding growing applications across the entertainment, farming, and energy sectors, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. UAVs, initially regarded as a military tool, have, in recent years, gained a significant presence in the commercial world. Increasing demand for drones has occurred in the industrial sector as they provide increased productivity through better graphic representation and overall cost reduction of the project. The use of UAVs has shown a notable improvement in the accuracy of surveys, especially in the real estate and construction sector. The cost and time savings associated with such operations contribute to the growing use of UAVs in those industries. This phenomenon is expected to create new employment opportunities and add value to economies as a whole. For large areas, they are generally preferred for activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and landscape modeling because of their ability to fly at high altitudes for a more extended period.

The fact that UAVs are able to perform dangerous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with higher precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, is one of the key factors driving their demand in the commercial sectors. New drone-supportive legislation by government agencies around the world is expected to reduce entry barriers for new start-ups and innovators offering UAV commercial operations. Leading technology firms have demonstrated the use of UAVs in delivering goods to customers from the plant. It is expected that the implementation of commercial drone delivery services will promote various novel types of cargo transport capabilities, such as temperature-sensitive goods and emergency medicines. Factors such as the increase in UAV venture funding, technological developments, and growing application in commercial sectors like 3D mapping and distribution of drones; are expected to contribute to market growth. Nonetheless, many safety and security challenges, a shortage of trained pilots, and UAS traffic management problems are some of the factors that are anticipated to challenge commercial growth to some extent.

The report analyzes factors affecting the professional drone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the professional drone in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

