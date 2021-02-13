Professional Mobile Radio size in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

The global Professional Mobile Radio market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Professional Mobile Radio market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Professional Mobile Radio market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Professional Mobile Radio market. The Professional Mobile Radio market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global professional mobile radio market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Key players operating in the global professional mobile radio market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKenwood Corporation, Tait Communications, Codan Radio Communications, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Raytheon Company.

The professional mobile radio market has been segmented as follows:

Global Professional Mobile Radio Market

By Technology

Digital Technology TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) TETRAPOL Project 25 (P25) DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) Others (NXDN, dPMR, PDT etc.)

Analog Technology

By Application

Commercial Retail Transportation Utility Mining Others

Public Safety Military & Defense Home Security Emergency & Medical Services Fire Department Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Professional Mobile Radio market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Professional Mobile Radio market.

Segmentation of the Professional Mobile Radio market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Professional Mobile Radio market players.

The Professional Mobile Radio market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Professional Mobile Radio for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Professional Mobile Radio ? At what rate has the global Professional Mobile Radio market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Professional Mobile Radio market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.