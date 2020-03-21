Propanediol Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Propanediol Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Propanediol market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Propanediol market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Propanediol market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Propanediol Market Research Report: Dow, Huntsman, DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ), ADM, Polioles, Lyondell Basell Industries, Repsol, BASF, Oelon, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi, ADEKA, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical, Tongling Jintai Chemical, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals, Hi-tech Spring Chemical, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chemical

Global Propanediol Market by Type: Petroleum-based Propanediol, Bio-based Propanediol

Global Propanediol Market by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Antifreeze & Functional Fluid, Liquid Detergents, Plasticizers, Others

The Propanediol market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Propanediol market. In this chapter of the Propanediol report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Propanediol report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Propanediol market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Propanediol market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Propanediol market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Propanediol market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Propanediol market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Propanediol market?

Table of Contents

1 Propanediol Market Overview

1.1 Propanediol Product Overview

1.2 Propanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Petroleum-based Propanediol

1.2.2 Bio-based Propanediol

1.3 Global Propanediol Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Propanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Propanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Propanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Propanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Propanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Propanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Propanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Propanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Propanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Propanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Propanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Propanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Propanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Propanediol Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Propanediol Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Propanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Propanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Propanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Propanediol Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Propanediol Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Propanediol as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Propanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Propanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Propanediol Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Propanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Propanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Propanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Propanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Propanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Propanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Propanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Propanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Propanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Propanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Propanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Propanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Propanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Propanediol by Application

4.1 Propanediol Segment by Application

4.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

4.1.2 Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

4.1.3 Antifreeze & Functional Fluid

4.1.4 Liquid Detergents

4.1.5 Plasticizers

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Propanediol Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Propanediol Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Propanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Propanediol Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Propanediol by Application

4.5.2 Europe Propanediol by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Propanediol by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Propanediol by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Propanediol by Application

5 North America Propanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Propanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Propanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Propanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Propanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propanediol Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dow Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dow Propanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Huntsman

10.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Huntsman Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.3 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle )

10.3.1 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ) Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ) Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ) Propanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle ) Recent Development

10.4 ADM

10.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.4.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ADM Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ADM Propanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 ADM Recent Development

10.5 Polioles

10.5.1 Polioles Corporation Information

10.5.2 Polioles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Polioles Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Polioles Propanediol Products Offered

10.5.5 Polioles Recent Development

10.6 Lyondell Basell Industries

10.6.1 Lyondell Basell Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lyondell Basell Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lyondell Basell Industries Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lyondell Basell Industries Propanediol Products Offered

10.6.5 Lyondell Basell Industries Recent Development

10.7 Repsol

10.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Repsol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Repsol Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Repsol Propanediol Products Offered

10.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

10.8 BASF

10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BASF Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BASF Propanediol Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF Recent Development

10.9 Oelon

10.9.1 Oelon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oelon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Oelon Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Oelon Propanediol Products Offered

10.9.5 Oelon Recent Development

10.10 Sumitomo Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Propanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sumitomo Chemical Propanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Asahi

10.11.1 Asahi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Asahi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Asahi Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Asahi Propanediol Products Offered

10.11.5 Asahi Recent Development

10.12 ADEKA

10.12.1 ADEKA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ADEKA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ADEKA Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ADEKA Propanediol Products Offered

10.12.5 ADEKA Recent Development

10.13 SKC

10.13.1 SKC Corporation Information

10.13.2 SKC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SKC Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SKC Propanediol Products Offered

10.13.5 SKC Recent Development

10.14 Shell

10.14.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shell Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shell Propanediol Products Offered

10.14.5 Shell Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

10.15.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Propanediol Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Recent Development

10.16 Tongling Jintai Chemical

10.16.1 Tongling Jintai Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tongling Jintai Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Tongling Jintai Chemical Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Tongling Jintai Chemical Propanediol Products Offered

10.16.5 Tongling Jintai Chemical Recent Development

10.17 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

10.17.1 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.17.2 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Propanediol Products Offered

10.17.5 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Recent Development

10.18 Hi-tech Spring Chemical

10.18.1 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Propanediol Products Offered

10.18.5 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Recent Development

10.19 Daze Group

10.19.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Daze Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Daze Group Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Daze Group Propanediol Products Offered

10.19.5 Daze Group Recent Development

10.20 Shandong Depu Chemical

10.20.1 Shandong Depu Chemical Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shandong Depu Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Shandong Depu Chemical Propanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Shandong Depu Chemical Propanediol Products Offered

10.20.5 Shandong Depu Chemical Recent Development

11 Propanediol Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Propanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Propanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

