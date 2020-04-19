Proposed Plastic Packaging Tax is a Credit Negative for Manufacturers – Moody’s Report

The government declared a consultation for a possible tax for plastic packaging product that contain less than 30th of recycled content.

Ratings agency Moody’s aforesaid the projected tax is credit negative for plastic packaging makers as a result of it disincentivises the utilization of plastic packaging and intrinsically has the potential to cut back trade growth rates.

Moreover, the desired use of a minimum of thirtieth recycled content to avoid the tax may come on staple costs for recycled materials and negatively have an effect on the profitableness of plastic packaging companies.

Tobias Wagner, VP – senior analyst at Moody’s, aforesaid the tax poses some challenges.

“For example, in some cases adequate various packaging solutions might not be offered or plastic packaging forms a essential a part of the merchandise, like for drug company product. manufacturers of some beauty and private care product might notice it difficult to realize the recycled content needs to avoid the tax. It remains unclear however those challenges would be self-addressed.”

He aforesaid that the desired use of at least 30th recycled content to avoid the tax may additionally result in rising price for recycled raw materials.

“Recycled synthetic resin terephthalate (rPET) costs have up this year and also the kingdom has restricted employment infrastructure in situ, with important waste exports over the past many years,” additional Wagner. “How these challenges are resolved remains a essential question for plastic packaging companies as they try and come through such employment rates across all product, significantly for product that need high-purity recycled materials as well as food end-markets.”