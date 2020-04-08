Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Latest Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Outlook

Prostate cancer is diagnosed when cells in the prostate gland start to grow abnormally and uncontrollably. The prostate is a gland which is only present in males that makes some of the fluid that is a part of semen. The prostate cancer can be treated by surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and others. The treatment for the prostate cancer is decided by the stages of the cancer. The professionals such as urologists, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists are the people who treat prostate cancer.

The prostate cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of prostate cancer growing majorly in North America and Asia Pacific and other regions. The rising geriatric population across the world is leading the growth of market during the forecast period. The growing advancement in the healthcare and developments in the oncology are likely to create growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

• Valent Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Bayer AG

• Astrazeneca

• Sanofi Aventis

• IPSEN

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Astellas Pharma Inc

• Pfizer Inc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Abbott Laboratories

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of therapy area and distribution channel. On the basis of the therapy the segment is classified as hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. On the basis of the distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prostate cancer therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The prostate cancer therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – By Therapy

1.3.2 Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country 2. Key Takeways 3. Research Methodology 4. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions 5. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic 6. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics – Global Market Overview

6.2. Prostate Cancer Therapeutics – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

