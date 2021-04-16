Prosthetic Heart Valve Market 2019-Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update-Abbott, Medtronic, Medical Technology Est., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medical Circle, LivaNova PLC

Data Bridge Market Research in a new report, titled “Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, By Type (Transcatheter Valve, Tissue Heart Valves, Mechanical Valve, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market is expected to reach USD 8,392 billion by 2025, from USD 3,874 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

Market Definition: Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market

The prosthetic heart valve is a medical device that implants in the heart disease patient who is suffering from the heart failure. The mechanism of this device is that heart valve consists of orifices, which are provided blood flow. In April 2018, CryoLife acquired On-X Life Technologies, Inc. Cryolifescience is a leading medical device and tissue processing company which is focused on cardiac and vascular surgery. This acquisition was expanding the size of CryoLife’s target market and this was open new growth opportunities.

As per the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, in 2015 approximately 3,990 patients are currently noted for heart transplant in the U.S. According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics in 2015 approximately 11.3 million new cases were observed of cardiovascular disease in Europe. According to the Scottish Heart Disease Statistics in 2015, approximately 7.5% of men and 4.3% women were suffer from heart failure disease.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

• Technology advancement.

• Rising cases of heart valve disorder.

• Increasing healthcare expenditure.

• Rising number of heart diseases.

• Increasing awareness about the diagnosis and availability of treatment for heart valve disorder.

• Strict government regulation.

• Lack of skilled professional.

• High cost of development and reimbursement.

Some Of The MAJOR PLAYERS Operating in the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market are :

Abbott, Medtronic, Medical Technology Est., Boston Scientific Corporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Medical Circle, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova PLC., JenaValve Technology, Inc., and Cryolife, Inc.,TTK HealthCare, JenaValve Technology, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.., Braile Biomédica, SYMETIS, Medtronic, Commonwealth Edison Company, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., JenaValve, LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, Braile Biomédica, Colibri Heart Valve, Cardiac Dimensions Inc, Cardiosolutions, Inc., Leman Cardiovascular, Medtentia AB, MitralSolutions, Inc, On-X Life Technologies, Inc, Sadra Medical, Inc., Sorin S.p.A., St. Jude Medical, Inc. ValveXchange, In

Market Segmentation: Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market

• The global prosthetic heart valve/artificial heart valves market is segmented based on type, end user and geographical segments.

• Based on type, the market is segmented into trans-catheter heart valve, tissue heart valve, and mechanical valve.

• Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

• In 2018, Abbott was getting FDA approval for new product Masters HP. The mechanical heart valve is the world smallest product and it is used in aortic valve replacement.

• In 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC, got FDA approval for SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve. This product is basically used in heart valve replacement.

The Prosthetic Heart Valve Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

