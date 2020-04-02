Protein Shampoo Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global protein shampoo market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018. Increasing prevalence of hair and scalp related diseases including dandruff, hair loss, and scalp psoriasis is projected to expand the market scope. Moreover, rising awareness regarding health, hygiene, and primarily hair care is propelling the demand for protein rich shampoo across the globe. In addition, increasing water and air pollution has resulted in increasing the occurrences of hair related diseases and thus, in turn, will open new avenues for the industry in the near future.

Over the past few years, prevalence of hair and scalp related issues including hair loss, alopecia areata, dandruff, and scalp psoriasis has significantly grown across the globe, which fueled the demand for protein rich shampoo. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), an estimated 80 million Americans (50 million men and 30 million women) were affected by hair loss problem. These health issues are promoting the scope for protein shampoo among the consumers over the next few years.

According to the statistics provided by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), an estimated 6.8 million people in U.S. and approximately 147 million people across the globe are affected by alopecia areata. In addition, increasing air pollution around the globe leads to hair damage. Dust, harmful gas emissions from automotive, soot, and dirt results in various problems including scalp irritation, scalp skin breakage and dryness, and even premature baldness. Health experts recommend that effective use of protein shampoo results in limiting the occurrences of hair problems.

Increasing prevalence of psoriasis at the global level is anticipated to provide growth opportunity for protein enriched shampoo. For instance, according to the statistics provided by the National Psoriasis Foundation (USA), more than 8 million Americans, which accounted for 2 to 3 percent of the total population, were suffering from psoriasis. Moreover, psoriasis often appears among the age group of 15 to 50 years. In addition, the total health care costs for the treatment of psoriasis was around USD 11.25 billion both direct and indirect costs. Rising prevalence of these diseases are expected to play a key role in promoting the importance of protein shampoo as a preventive care, which will limit the occurrence of diseases such as psoriasis.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2018, supermarkets and hypermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the market for protein shampoo with a share of more than 35.0% owing to the increased number of these stores across the globe. Major retailers including Walmart, Target, Aldi, and SPAR are expanding their store presence across the key markets including U.S., Germany, China, India, and U.K. in order to cater to the increasing demand for protein shampoo among customers. For instance, according to the press release, Target Brands, Inc. is set to inaugurate more than 25 new stores in U.S. by the end of 2020. This increasing number of offline stores is projected to expand the scope for these types of distribution channels over the foreseeable future.

E-commerce portals are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the protein shampoo market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. The buyers are now increasingly adopting e-commerce websites and various online portals for the purchase of personal care products such as protein shampoo and groceries as they can provide a wide range of products of various brands with special pricing and great discounts.

Moreover, these online websites help to get protein shampoos as per the specific requirement of the buyers even if the product is not available in the market of a particular region. Leading e-commerce websites including Rakuten, Flipkart, Alibaba, Ebay, and Amazon offer a wide range of products across the globe. Factors such as ease of shopping, convenience, and product accessibility irrespective of geographic boundaries help to promote the scope for e-commerce portals to purchase protein shampoos.

Regional Insights of Protein Shampoo Market

North America was the largest market for protein shampoo, accounting for a share of more than 30.0% in 2018 on account of increasing prevalence of hair loss and dandruff among the buyers. Companies are investing in product innovations such as water smart products including dry shampoo, which helps in inducing the consumers to use less amount of water during hair wash. Moreover, these protein rich shampoos have additional benefits such as reducing the hair color loss and damage, which can arise from frequent washing.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for protein shampoo, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the growing population in developing countries such as China and India. Major companies are launching new products in order to attract the customers and cater to the increasing demand for protein rich shampoo.

Market Share Insights of Protein Shampoo Market

Strong players holding a leading share in the market include L’Oreal S.A.; The Procter & Gamble Company; Unilever plc; Shiseido Company, Limited; and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The market for protein shampoo is evolving significantly as consumers are moving towards more organic and natural products instead of chemical products. Furthermore, key manufacturers are adopting various market approaches including new product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion of distribution channels, in order to gain the maximum market share and cater to the large customer base across lucrative markets such as India.

For instance, in October 2018, Unilever plc announced to acquire 75% stakes of the Equilibra, an Italian personal care and wellbeing brand. This acquisition helps to increase the visibility of product portfolio across the globe. In addition, in September 2017, Unilever plc announced to acquire Carver Korea, which helps to attain a good e-commerce business across the globe. These initiatives are expected to increase the product visibility and thus, in turn, drive the industry for protein shampoo over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Protein Shampoo Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global protein shampoo market report on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Portals

