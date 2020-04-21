Public Safety and Security Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Public Safety and Security and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Public Safety and Security market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Public Safety and Security market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 307.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 767.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2026.

NEC Corporation

ESRI

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

AGT International

Honeywell International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.