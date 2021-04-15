Public Safety LTE Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Public Safety LTE and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Public Safety LTE market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Public Safety LTE market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Public Safety LTE Market was valued at USD 636.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5210.47 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Motorola Solutions

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Bittium Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Ericsson AB

AT&T

Samsung Electronics Co.