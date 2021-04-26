Public Safety LTE Market Global Size, Opportunity, Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecast Till 2025 | Amdocs, Apple, Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T, Broadcom

Public safety LTE is particularly for the public safety agencies for various critical communications such as during any natural disasters and faster and real-time video services. This opened new possibilities for rescue mission and disaster recovery situations. Increasing government awareness regarding public safety with ever increasing natural disasters and terrorism is one of the major driver for the growth in the market.

Increasing investment in the implementation of LTE technology will be one of the major driver for the growth of the market in coming years whereas LMR and PMR technologies can act as restraining factor in the market. Technological advancement and increasing R&D in the field will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The List of Companies

1. Amdocs

2. Apple Inc.

3. Alcatel-Lucent SA

4. AT&T Inc.

5. Broadcom Ltd.

6. Cisco Systems Inc.

7. Dell Inc.

8. Eden Rock Communications

9. Ericsson

10. Fujitsu Ltd.

The report aims to provide an overview of global public safety LTE market with detailed market segmentation by infrastructure, management & integration solutions, devices, subscription, application and geography. The global public safety LTE market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global public safety LTE market based on infrastructure, management & integration solutions, devices, subscription, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall public safety LTE market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

