Punching Press Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

Punching Press Market: Overview

A punching press is a machine used for making or creating a punch into a metal sheet or plate material. Although punching press is an old technology used by many end use industries, such as automotive and the military sector, various new innovations have now evolved to perform punching operations. A punching press also performs multi-task operations, such as ribbing, forming, extruding, removing burrs from parts, making flanges up to one inch high and many more. A punching press is fitted with die sets and punches. Using different die sets enables the making of different types of holes into the subject material. Punching is done through a vertically aligned ram that forces the punch into the workpiece.

A punching press can be of varied sizes, right from a manually operated small punching press that contains a single die set, to a large multi stationed CNC operated machine. Punching presses are widely used in automotive, military applications, power industry, ship building and machinery manufacturing. They also find many applications in the healthcare industry where they are used in wheelchair assist platforms and supply cabinets. Punching presses are available with different punching speed options, materials and offer an option for conveyors as well.

Punching Press Market: Dynamics

Wide usage of punching presses in manufacturing is one of the major driving factors for the market. Moreover, development of newer technologies, which ease the process and increase the speed and accuracy is highly anticipated in the market. Machine tool builders are focusing upon the development of multi- tasking high speed machines with enhanced capabilities, such as countersinking and counter boring holes to reduce unnecessary secondary work. These are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the punching press market.

Punching press machines occupy a large amount of space, which makes them relatively tough to handle. Also, a punching press machine is relatively expensive, owing to the assemblage of the automated control unit, different shapes and sizes of dies, punches and other electronically handled components. Also, machine tonnage is also crucial for the punching of materials as different materials require specific tonnage for punching in or forming. Furthermore, repair of these machines also incurs huge costs for manufacturers. Thus, these are some of the major restraining factors which may hinder the anticipated growth of the punching press market over the forecast period.

The market for punching press machines, especially turret punching press machines has been witnessing a number of trends that involve significant additions to enhance design. Some of these are: the usage of self-stripping punch tools for metal sheets and the incorporation of automatic lubrication systems to control overheating. Furthermore, the increasing usage of wheel tool is also a lucrative option as it allows the cutting of metal at a relatively high traverse rate. Development of higher tonnage machines and adoption of the progressive tooling method, which allows a single combination unit to perform multi-tasking punching operations are some of the key trends in the punching machine market.

Punching Press Market: Segmentation

The global punching press market can be segmented on the basis of drive type into frame and end use industry. On the basis of drive type, punching press market can be segmented as flywheel drive, mechanical punch press, hydraulic punch press and servo direct turret punch press. On the basis of frames, the punching press market can be segmented into C-type and portal (bridge type). Lastly, on the basis of end use industry, the punching press market can be segmented into automotive, defense, marine and power industries.

Punching Press Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global punching press market, owing to rapid industrialization and the growing automotive sector in the region. North America also accounts for a significant share as a result of a high-end user segment. Further, steady growth is expected in Europe as a result of recovery from economic downturn. On the other hand, Latin America is expected to witness average growth, owing to the region’s mediocre economic growth. Overall, the global punching press market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Punching Press Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global punching press market are: