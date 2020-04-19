PureCycle, Nestle & Milliken to launch Revolutionary plastics recycling method

The new technology is a basic part of P&G’s plastic recycling goals

PureCycle Technologies has made it to the headlines for declaring its arrangements to launch a revolutionary plastics recycling method, in close partnership with the leading industrial manufacturer Milliken & Company and Nestle, the globally recognized food & beverage (F&B) company. The new move will be seen setting up the first plant for restoring utilized PP (polypropylene) plastic to a virgin-like quality.

Sources close to the development said that PureCycle’s proprietary recycling process, which is invented & licensed by consumer goods major P&G (Procter & Gamble), is said to separate odor, color and other impurities from plastic waste for converting it into a virgin-like resin. Sources added that Milliken is into an exclusive supply relationship with the company and its additives are expected to help generously in bolstering PureCycle’s UPRP (Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene). Nestle is said to be supporting PureCycle with the development of new packaging materials, adhering to the company’s commitment towards making its packaging fully recyclable by 2025.

Mike Otworth, CEO, PureCycle Technologies, was cited expressing that the current partners are helping the company to quicken the procedure in which it is to bring the new solution into the market. He included that the coordinated effort implies the approval of the new strategy and is probably going to enable the company to turn plastics recycling into a reality as quickly as time permits. By incorporating both technical expertise and consumer market knowledge, Nestle and Milliken will enable the company to convey the world’s absolute first virgin-like reused PP.

According to industry specialists, PureCycle is the first to concentrate on the recycling and reintegration of polypropylene into consumer product applications, which is conveyed in consumer good packaging, F&B packaging, electronics, automobile interiors, home furnishings and more. PureCycle is currently building the first plant at Lawrence County, Ohio, and is planning to begin recycling 119 million pounds of PP right from 2021 and produce over 105 million pounds annually.