PVC Additives Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook || Key Players KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, SONGWON, Akzo Nobel N.V., ADEKA CORPORATION, Clariant, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH

Companies Profiled in this report includes, KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, SONGWON, Akzo Nobel N.V., ADEKA CORPORATION, Clariant, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Akdeniz Kimya, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd., Indofil Industries Limited, En-Door, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., PATCHAM (FZC), Valtris Specialty Chemical and others.

PVC or also called as polyvinyl chloride is a thermoplastic, which is used in a wide range of applications such as wires & cables, bottles, rigid sheets & panels, profiles & tubing, pipes & fittings and others. PVC additives help in making the products long lasting and soft. There is a growing application of PVC in construction, mining and other industries, thus helping this market to grow in future.

Market Drivers:

High demand for additive-based PVC; this factor will drive the market in the forecast perio

Replacement of conventional material with PVC will also drive the market in near future

Increasing demand from applications in construction, medical, and automotive industries; this factor will also propel the market

Market Restraints:

Low R&D expenditure in the emerging markets; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast perio

Increasing buyer bargaining power, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global PVC Additives Market

By Type

o Stabilizers

o Impact Modifiers

o Processing Aids

o Lubricants

o Plasticizers

By Fabrication Process

o Extrusion

o Injection Molding

By Application

o Pipes & Fittings

o Profiles & Tubing

o Rigid Sheet & Panel

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding company. This strategic decision will help the company to add new products and technologies to their existing portfolio. The acquisition has helped the company to expand their business in France, Vietnam, the United States, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany and China.

In January 2018, PolyOne Corporation, a provider of specialized polymer materials, acquired IQAP Masterbatch Group S.L, a manufacturer of additives and colorants based in Spain. The acquisition will help the company to expand their business to the European market, helping in meeting the new standards for performance, functionality and design

Competitive Analysis:

Global PVC Additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PVC additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Summary of the report

This PVC Additives report provides in depth overview of the global PVC Additives market

Investigation of the global industry trends, historic data and forecast from 2019-2026

Wide ranging company profiles of the leading players in the industry

The Composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

SWOT analysis and Porter five force analysis is utilized to provide unbiased view of the market.

