PVDF Film Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026|Solvay, Arkema Group, Kureha Corporation

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global PVDF Film market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global PVDF Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global PVDF Film market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global PVDF Film market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global PVDF Film market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global PVDF Film market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global PVDF Film market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVDF Film Market Research Report: Solvay, Arkema Group, Kureha Corporation, Welch Fluorocarbon Inc., HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd., Polyflon Company, Adtech Polymer Engineering ltd, New Micropore Inc., Hangzhou Foremost Material Technology Co. Ltd., iangsu Howel PV Technology

Global PVDF Film Market Segmentation by Product: Uniaxially Oriented FilmBiaxially Oriented FilmOthers (-Phase PVDF Film and -Phase PVDF Film)

Global PVDF Film Market Segmentation by Application: Building & ConstructionRenewable EnergyWater TreatmentOthers (Nuclear Industries, Pharmaceutical, Electrical, and Automotive)

Each segment of the global PVDF Film market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global PVDF Film market through leading segments. The regional study of the global PVDF Film market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global PVDF Film market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global PVDF Film market?

• What will be the size of the global PVDF Film market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global PVDF Film market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global PVDF Film market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global PVDF Film market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global PVDF Film market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global PVDF Film market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global PVDF Film Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVDF Film Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PVDF Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Uniaxially Oriented Film

1.4.3 Biaxially Oriented Film

1.4.4 Others (-Phase PVDF Film and -Phase PVDF Film)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVDF Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Renewable Energy

1.5.4 Water Treatment

1.5.5 Others (Nuclear Industries, Pharmaceutical, Electrical, and Automotive)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVDF Film Production

2.1.1 Global PVDF Film Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global PVDF Film Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global PVDF Film Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global PVDF Film Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PVDF Film Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PVDF Film Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 PVDF Film Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PVDF Film Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 PVDF Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 PVDF Film Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PVDF Film Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 PVDF Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 PVDF Film Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 PVDF Film Production by Regions

4.1 Global PVDF Film Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global PVDF Film Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global PVDF Film Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States PVDF Film Production

4.2.2 United States PVDF Film Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States PVDF Film Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PVDF Film Production

4.3.2 Europe PVDF Film Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe PVDF Film Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China PVDF Film Production

4.4.2 China PVDF Film Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China PVDF Film Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan PVDF Film Production

4.5.2 Japan PVDF Film Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan PVDF Film Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 PVDF Film Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global PVDF Film Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global PVDF Film Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global PVDF Film Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America PVDF Film Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America PVDF Film Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe PVDF Film Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe PVDF Film Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific PVDF Film Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific PVDF Film Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America PVDF Film Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America PVDF Film Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Film Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa PVDF Film Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global PVDF Film Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global PVDF Film Revenue by Type

6.3 PVDF Film Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global PVDF Film Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global PVDF Film Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global PVDF Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Solvay

8.1.1 Solvay Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.1.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Arkema Group

8.2.1 Arkema Group Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.2.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Kureha Corporation

8.3.1 Kureha Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.3.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Welch Fluorocarbon Inc.

8.4.1 Welch Fluorocarbon Inc. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.4.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.5.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Polyflon Company

8.6.1 Polyflon Company Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.6.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Adtech Polymer Engineering ltd

8.7.1 Adtech Polymer Engineering ltd Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.7.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 New Micropore Inc.

8.8.1 New Micropore Inc. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.8.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hangzhou Foremost Material Technology Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 Hangzhou Foremost Material Technology Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.9.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 iangsu Howel PV Technology

8.10.1 iangsu Howel PV Technology Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVDF Film

8.10.4 PVDF Film Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 PVDF Film Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global PVDF Film Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global PVDF Film Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 PVDF Film Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global PVDF Film Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global PVDF Film Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 PVDF Film Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global PVDF Film Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global PVDF Film Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Film Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of PVDF Film Upstream Market

11.1.1 PVDF Film Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key PVDF Film Raw Material

11.1.3 PVDF Film Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 PVDF Film Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 PVDF Film Distributors

11.5 PVDF Film Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

