PVDF Membrane Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global PVDF Membrane Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the PVDF Membrane market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global PVDF Membrane market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global PVDF Membrane market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVDF Membrane Market Research Report: Arkema (France), Merck (Germany), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), General Electric (US), CITIC Envirotech (Singapore), Thermo Fisher (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Pentair (UK), Pall Corporation (US)

Global PVDF Membrane Market by Type: Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic

Global PVDF Membrane Market by Application: Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage, Others

The PVDF Membrane market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the PVDF Membrane market. In this chapter of the PVDF Membrane report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the PVDF Membrane report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global PVDF Membrane market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global PVDF Membrane market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global PVDF Membrane market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global PVDF Membrane market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global PVDF Membrane market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global PVDF Membrane market?

Table of Contents

1 PVDF Membrane Market Overview

1.1 PVDF Membrane Product Overview

1.2 PVDF Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hydrophobic

1.2.2 Hydrophilic

1.3 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global PVDF Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PVDF Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PVDF Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe PVDF Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America PVDF Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global PVDF Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PVDF Membrane Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PVDF Membrane Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PVDF Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PVDF Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PVDF Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PVDF Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PVDF Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PVDF Membrane as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PVDF Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PVDF Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PVDF Membrane Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PVDF Membrane Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America PVDF Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America PVDF Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe PVDF Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe PVDF Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America PVDF Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America PVDF Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global PVDF Membrane by Application

4.1 PVDF Membrane Segment by Application

4.1.1 Biopharmaceutical

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Food & Beverage

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global PVDF Membrane Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PVDF Membrane Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PVDF Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PVDF Membrane Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PVDF Membrane by Application

4.5.2 Europe PVDF Membrane by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PVDF Membrane by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane by Application

5 North America PVDF Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe PVDF Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America PVDF Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVDF Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E PVDF Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PVDF Membrane Business

10.1 Arkema (France)

10.1.1 Arkema (France) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arkema (France) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Arkema (France) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Arkema (France) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Arkema (France) Recent Development

10.2 Merck (Germany)

10.2.1 Merck (Germany) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Merck (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Merck (Germany) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Merck (Germany) Recent Development

10.3 Koch Membrane Systems (US)

10.3.1 Koch Membrane Systems (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koch Membrane Systems (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Koch Membrane Systems (US) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Koch Membrane Systems (US) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 Koch Membrane Systems (US) Recent Development

10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

10.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) Recent Development

10.5 General Electric (US)

10.5.1 General Electric (US) Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Electric (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 General Electric (US) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 General Electric (US) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 General Electric (US) Recent Development

10.6 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore)

10.6.1 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore) Corporation Information

10.6.2 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 CITIC Envirotech (Singapore) Recent Development

10.7 Thermo Fisher (US)

10.7.1 Thermo Fisher (US) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Thermo Fisher (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Thermo Fisher (US) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Thermo Fisher (US) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Thermo Fisher (US) Recent Development

10.8 Toray Industries (Japan)

10.8.1 Toray Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toray Industries (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toray Industries (Japan) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toray Industries (Japan) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Toray Industries (Japan) Recent Development

10.9 Pentair (UK)

10.9.1 Pentair (UK) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pentair (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pentair (UK) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pentair (UK) PVDF Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 Pentair (UK) Recent Development

10.10 Pall Corporation (US)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PVDF Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pall Corporation (US) PVDF Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pall Corporation (US) Recent Development

11 PVDF Membrane Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PVDF Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PVDF Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

