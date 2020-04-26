QR Code Label Market Astonishing Growth | LINTEC Corporation., CCL Industries, Packtica Sdn Bhd., Label Logic, Inc., Hibiscus Plc, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled QR Code Label Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are LINTEC Corporation., CCL Industries, Packtica Sdn Bhd., Label Logic, Inc., Hibiscus Plc, COLOUR DATA UK LTD, Advanced Labels NW, Coast Label Company, Label Impressions, Inc., Consolidated Label Co, Avery Products Corporation, Afinia Label, PPG Industries, Inc., Fastroll Labels (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Multi-Color Corporation, Brady Corporation, HERMA GmbH, Bizerba, MPI Label Systems, Holo Security Technologies. among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global QR Code Label Market

QR code label market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2,210.04 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 9.25% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. QR code label market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to factor such as increasing demand for branding and advertisement, assets management, online payments, security, and various other personal uses.

QR code derived from quick response code is a type of matrix barcode which is a machine scan able picture that can be read using a scanning machine as it contain number of black dots and squares that will provide information related to the product on which it is placed.

Adoption of QR code labels which helps in storage of vital information, increasing applications as anti-counterfeit solutions, provides flexibility to the user to scan the code from any direction and provides authentication are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the QR code label market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing expenditure on more advanced technology will further create new opportunities for the QR code labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Consumers having no smartphone with them will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of QR code labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Global QR Code Label Market Scope and Market Size

QR code label market is segmented on the basis of label type, material type, printing technology and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of label type, QR code label market is segmented into sleeve labels, glue-applied labels, pressure-sensitive labels and other labels.

Based on material type, QR code label market is segmented into paper, plastic, PET, PVC and vinyl.

Based on printing technology, QR code label market is segmented into flexographic, digital printing, offset lithography, gravure printing and other printing technologies.

QR code label market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-uses. The end-use segment for QR code label market includes food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, homecare & toiletries, chemicals, industrial and others.

To comprehend QR Code Label market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide QR Code Label market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of QR Code Labelare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

