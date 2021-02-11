Qualitative Strategic insights on Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market | Grow Significantly By 2014-2022 Focusing Key Players like Diehl Aerospace GmbH,STG Aerospace Ltd.,United Technologies Corporation

Cabin lighting system ensures a pleasant travel experience for passengers, and forms an important part of the aircraft design. These are categorized into floor, wall, and ceiling lights, reading lights, lavatory lights, and signage lights. Airline operators have widely used advanced cabin lighting systems to improve infrastructure, increase customer satisfaction, and offer innovative value added services.

Airline operators have replaced traditional lighting systems with LED (light emitting diode) lights to reduce aircraft weight, fuel usage, and overall operational cost. Technological advancements in LED and Organic LED lighting systems and increase in government investments for aircraft development are expected to drive the market. Increase in demand for aftermarket and maintenance of aircrafts along with the high demand for retrofit lighting systems boost the aircraft cabin lighting market growth.

Some of the key players of Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market:

Diehl Aerospace GmbH,STG Aerospace Ltd.,United Technologies Corporation,B/E Aerospace, Inc.,Astronics Corporation,Zodiac Aerospace,Honeywell International Inc.,Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.,Aveo Engineering Group,Cobham PLC

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented into type of light, fit, aircraft type, and geography. Based on the type of light, the market is divided into wall, floor, ceiling light, reading light, lavatory light, and signage light. Based on the type of fitting, it is classified into line-fit and retrofit. On the basis of the type of aircraft, it is categorized into wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large aircraft, and regional jets.

