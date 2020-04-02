Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2030

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 12-year forecast for the global quality and compliance management solution market between 2018 and 2030. In terms of value, the quality and compliance management solution market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the quality and compliance management solution market globally across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the global quality and compliance management solution market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global quality and compliance management solution market and offers insights on the various factors such as the applications and services provided by global quality and compliance management solutions. The quality and compliance management solution market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This quality and compliance management solution market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver of the global quality and compliance management solution market.

The report starts with an overview of the global quality and compliance management solution market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the global quality and compliance management solution market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global quality and compliance management solution market is categorised by module, by component, by company size, by implementation model, by industry and by region. On the basis of type, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into video on-demand and live quality & compliance management solutions. On the basis of module, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into document & product management, quality management, change management, audit management, governance & compliance management and supplier management. On the basis of component, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services and managed services. On the basis of company size, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into large and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of implementation model, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into on-premise and cloud segments. On the basis of industry, the quality and compliance management solution market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, ITES & telecom and others industries. The healthcare industry segment is further segmented as pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, diagnostic lab, blood & tissue bank, clinical research organisations and hospitals & clinics.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size for quality and compliance management solutions across different regions. It provides the market outlook for 2018–2030, and sets the forecast within the context of quality and compliance management solutions, which includes the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within regions contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses degrees at which the drivers are influencing the market in these regions. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LA), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, BENELUX and Rest of WE), SEA & Other APAC (India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of APAC), Japan, China and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the quality and compliance management solution market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2030. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the quality and compliance management solution market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different services and components, and analysed them based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the quality and compliance management solutions portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the quality and compliance management solution value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the quality and compliance management solution market. Key competitors covered in the quality and compliance management solution value chain are Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc.; MasterControl, Inc.; EtQ; IQS, Inc. and Sparta Systems, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Quality and Compliance Management Solution Module

Document and Product management

Quality Management

Change Management

Audit Management

Governance and Compliance Management

Supplier Management

By Quality and Compliance Management Solution Component

Software

Services

Consulting services

Managed services

By Quality and Compliance Management Solution Company Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium enterprises

By Quality and Compliance Management Solution Implementation Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Quality and Compliance Management Solution Industry

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Biopharmaceutical

Diagnostic lab

Blood & Tissue Bank

Clinical Research Organizations

Hospitals & Clinics

ITES & Telecom

Others

Key Regions Covered

North America Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

United States

Canada

Latin America Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

India

Australia and New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

China Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

Middle East and Africa Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Quality and Compliance Management Solution Market Key Companies

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc.

MasterControl, Inc.

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions, Inc.

EtQ

IQS, Inc.

Sparta Systems, Inc.

