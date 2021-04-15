Quantum Computing Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Quantum Computing and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Quantum Computing market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Quantum Computing market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 89.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 948.82 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24845&utm_source=PN24&utm_medium=001

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

QC Ware Corp.

D-Wave Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

IBM Corporation

Magiq Technologies

Qxbranch

Research at Google – Google

Rigetti Computing

Station Q – Microsoft Corporation