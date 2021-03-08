Quantum Computing Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Cambridge Quantum Computing, D-Wave Systems, Google

Quantum computing is a major innovation since the invention of the microprocessor and quantum computers are dis-similar from digital electronic computers based on transistors. Quantum computers are much faster and powerful than today’s computers. These systems are still in its development stage; however, several military agencies and national governments are funding for quantum computing research to develop quantum computers for business, civilians, and security purposes.

The surge in the adoption of quantum computing in the defense and automotive industry and an increase in incidences of cybercrime are the significant factors driving the growth of the quantum computing market. However, unawareness about the new technology along with the presence of substitute technology may restrain the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of quantum computing in drug delivery is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in the quantum computing market.

The global quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of application and industry. Based on application, the quantum computing market is segmented into simulation, optimization, and sampling. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Energy & Power, Transportation, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

