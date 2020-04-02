Quillaia Extracts Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global quillaia extracts market size was value at USD 736.2 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. It is driven by rising preference for natural ingredients, changing food habits, and wide range of applications of the product in industries such as food and beverage, medical, and personal care among others. Cough syrup, shampoo, beer, and soft drinks are some of the major application areas for quillaia extract. High demand for these products is anticipated to positively influence the market.

Quillaia extract is a rich source of saponins and sapogenins and is widely used as a foaming and emulsifying agent in the food and beverage industry, for the production of cream soda, cider, puddings, baked goods, and frozen dairy products among others. It is used in different quantities, for instance, in carbonated beverages the concentration of quillaia extracts is upto 200mg/kg and in non-carbonated juices it is upto 500mg/kg.

Quillaia extract also finds application in medical industry for the treatment of cold and bronchitis, hypercholesterolemia, Giardiasis (beaver fever), and rotavirus infection, among others. It is also used as an adjuvant for vaccines. External uses of the extracts include treatment of skin sores, itchy scalp, and athletes foot.

Rising adoption in cosmetics and personal care industry, driven by the increased preference for natural and organic products, is anticipated to drive the quillaia extracts market. Continuous R&D in personal care industry is projected to further drive the growth. For instance, Vegetol Quillai GR038 Hydro by Gattfose, is used as a foaming agent in shampoos.

Food and beverage segment held the largest market share of 36.45% in 2018, owing to the rising demand for foam stabilizing agents. The product is water soluble foaming compound that helps maintain temperature, taste, and shelf stability, which drive the application.

Personal care segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for organic and natural skincare products is driving the adoption of quillaia extract as it is a natural surfactant, rich in antioxidants and other compounds. One of the market players, Desert King offers different types of quillaia extract, namely, Andean Pure Quillaia, Andean Q Ultra, Andean Q Ultra Organic, Andean QDP Ultra Organic, Andean QE, and Andean QD for cosmetic application.

The quillaia extracts in powder form held the largest market share of 50.08% in 2018. Powder extract enhances flavor and shelf life of the end products as it lacks moisture. It blends easily with components and is easy to use. These factors are anticipated to bode well for the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Liquid quillaia product type is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The liquid extract is smooth and textureless making it suitable for curries and sauces. However, the use is restricted due to stratification of liquid extracts upon storage for a longer span. Rise in consumption of beverages and high adoption of liquid quillaia extract for manufacturing beverages and other liquids due to its high solubility is anticipated to further fuel the growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 32% in 2018, due to high product consumption in Australia and New Zealand. According to a report by the Bureau of Chemical Safety, the mean quillaia extract intake in Australia was 2.3mg/kg per day and 1.1 mg/kg per day in New Zealand.

Europe and North America are expected witness significant increase in consumption of quillaia extracts. North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Continuous innovation and R&D related to organic ingredients and their application in different industries are the major factors driving the regional growth.

The leading players of the global market include Garuda International, Naturex, Ingredion, Stan Chem International, Desert King, Baja Yucca, and Chile Botanics among others. Most companies engage in innovation, R&D investments, and new product launches to cater to the rising demand and to gain greater market share on global scale. In July 2019, Conference Series LLC Ltd. organized the fifth world congress on Medicinal Plants and Natural Products Research in Hong Kong.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global quillaia extracts market report on the basis of application, product type, and region:

Application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Food & beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Product type outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Powder

Liquid

