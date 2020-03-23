Radiation Detection Market Analysis, Size and Forecast Report 2020| Canberra, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Protech Radiation Safety

“

Complete study of the global Radiation Detection market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Radiation Detection industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Radiation Detection production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Radiation Detection market include _, Canberra, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Protech Radiation Safety, Bar-Ray, Landauer, Amtek, Mirion Technologies, Biodex Medical Systems

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Radiation Detection industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Radiation Detection manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Radiation Detection industry.

Global Radiation Detection Market Segment By Type:

, Ionization chambers, Geiger-muller counters, Inorganic scintillators, Proportional counters, Semiconductor detectors, Organic scintillators, Diamond detectors

Global Radiation Detection Market Segment By Application:

, Healthcare, Homeland security and defense, Nuclear power plants, Industrial applications, Environmental monitoring, Academic research

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Radiation Detection industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Radiation Detection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Radiation Detection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Radiation Detection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Radiation Detection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Radiation Detection market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Radiation Detection Market Overview

1.1 Radiation Detection Product Overview

1.2 Radiation Detection Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ionization chambers

1.2.2 Geiger-muller counters

1.2.3 Inorganic scintillators

1.2.4 Proportional counters

1.2.5 Semiconductor detectors

1.2.6 Organic scintillators

1.2.7 Diamond detectors

1.3 Global Radiation Detection Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Radiation Detection Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Radiation Detection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Radiation Detection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Radiation Detection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Radiation Detection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Radiation Detection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Radiation Detection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Radiation Detection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Radiation Detection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Radiation Detection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Radiation Detection Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Radiation Detection Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Radiation Detection Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Radiation Detection Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Radiation Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Radiation Detection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Radiation Detection Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Radiation Detection Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Radiation Detection as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Radiation Detection Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Radiation Detection Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Radiation Detection Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Radiation Detection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Radiation Detection Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Radiation Detection Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Radiation Detection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Radiation Detection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Radiation Detection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Radiation Detection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Radiation Detection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Radiation Detection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Radiation Detection by Application

4.1 Radiation Detection Segment by Application

4.1.1 Healthcare

4.1.2 Homeland security and defense

4.1.3 Nuclear power plants

4.1.4 Industrial applications

4.1.5 Environmental monitoring

4.1.6 Academic research

4.2 Global Radiation Detection Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Radiation Detection Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Radiation Detection Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Radiation Detection Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Radiation Detection by Application

4.5.2 Europe Radiation Detection by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Radiation Detection by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection by Application 5 North America Radiation Detection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Radiation Detection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Radiation Detection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Radiation Detection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Radiation Detection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Radiation Detection Business

10.1 Canberra

10.1.1 Canberra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canberra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Canberra Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Canberra Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.1.5 Canberra Recent Development

10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.3 Protech Radiation Safety

10.3.1 Protech Radiation Safety Corporation Information

10.3.2 Protech Radiation Safety Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Protech Radiation Safety Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Protech Radiation Safety Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.3.5 Protech Radiation Safety Recent Development

10.4 Bar-Ray

10.4.1 Bar-Ray Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bar-Ray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bar-Ray Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bar-Ray Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.4.5 Bar-Ray Recent Development

10.5 Landauer

10.5.1 Landauer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Landauer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Landauer Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Landauer Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.5.5 Landauer Recent Development

10.6 Amtek

10.6.1 Amtek Corporation Information

10.6.2 Amtek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Amtek Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Amtek Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.6.5 Amtek Recent Development

10.7 Mirion Technologies

10.7.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mirion Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mirion Technologies Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mirion Technologies Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.7.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Biodex Medical Systems

10.8.1 Biodex Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Biodex Medical Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Biodex Medical Systems Radiation Detection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Biodex Medical Systems Radiation Detection Products Offered

10.8.5 Biodex Medical Systems Recent Development 11 Radiation Detection Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Radiation Detection Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Radiation Detection Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

