Radiation Oncology Market Insights and Future Development Status to 2027 BY Key Players Varian Medical, Elekta, Accuray, Ion Beam, Isoray, Nordian, NTP

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radiation Oncology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Radiation Oncology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the Radiation Oncology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Radiation Oncology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Radiation Oncology market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Radiation Oncology market.

The “Global Radiation Oncology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Radiation Oncology market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Application, Technology and geography. The global Radiation Oncology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation Oncology/lung stent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Radiation Oncology market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Technology. Based on Product the market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy and Others. External Beam Radiation Therapy, by Product Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators, Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems and Proton Therapy. Brachytherapy, by Product is further sub-segmented into Seeds, Applicators and Afterloaders and Electronic Brachytherapy. Based on Application the market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy and Internal Beam Radiation Therapy.

The List of Companies :

– Varian Medical Systems

– Elekta AB

– Accuray Incorporated

– Ion Beam Applications SA

– C.R. Bard, Inc.

– Isoray Medical, Inc.

– Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

– Nordian Inc.

– NTP Radioisotopes

– Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RADIATION ONCOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE RADIATION ONCOLOGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS RADIATION ONCOLOGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS RADIATION ONCOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT RADIATION ONCOLOGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

