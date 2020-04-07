Radiation Therapy Market Key Drivers, Growth Prospects and Future Outlook, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Radiation Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global radiation therapy market. Increase in patient population, expansion of health care infrastructure, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global radiation therapy market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, end user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation therapy market.

Get Free Sample PDF of Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2333003

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Key Segment

Based on type, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into external-beam radiation therapy and internal radiation therapy. The external-beam radiation therapy segment has been divided into conformal radiation therapy, proton beam therapy, image guided radiation therapy, and others. The internal radiation therapy segment has been bifurcated into brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy. The segments have been analyzed based on available radiation therapy systems used, and cost-effectiveness of treatment. In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global radiation therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Accuray Incorporated, Isoray, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2333003

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

The global radiation therapy market has been segmented as below:

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type

External-beam Radiation Therapy

Conformal Radiation Therapy

Proton Beam Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Radiation Therapy Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Follow me on : https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/