Railway Management System Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers Upto 2027

“The global railway management system market accounted to US$ 15.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027.”

The rail infrastructure in Europe is highly complex. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations. The planned investments for improve the urban traffic and transport infrastructures in the countries including France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the European railway transportation industry. Further, the roll out of the ERTMS is projected to drive the overall market in the region.

It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations. The planned investments for improve the urban traffic and transport infrastructures in the countries including France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the European railway transportation industry. Further, the roll out of the ERTMS is projected to drive the overall market in the region.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001317/

Global Railway Management System Market – Key Companies Bombardier, Inc

DXC Technology Company

EKE-Electronics Ltd

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

OptaSense

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Rapid technological advancements and digitalization

Over the past two decades, an array of rapid advancements in technology has facilitated transformation of the market while providing digital tools to offer innovative services. The speed of this digitization is set to increase, owing to substantial advantages that digitalization delivers to the organization, the public, and the passengers. This ecosystem is set to evolve continuously with time, encouraging organizations to deliver advanced services in innovative ways and adopting complex technologies, operational capabilities, and approaches. Within this dynamic landscape, significant opportunities will clear themselves to generate revenues, reduce costs, and enhance passenger experience. For attaining these, railways are implementing digital solutions and abandoning traditional ways of working to a certain extent. Railway systems offering exceptional environmental performance, economics, and time effectiveness are denoted as a core element of urban development.

Ongoing developments related to ERTMS

The European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is a significant industrial project that is developed by eight members of the Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes (UNIFE) – Alstom Transport, Bombardier Transportation AZD Praha, Hitachi Rail STS, CAF, Siemens Mobility, Mermec, and Thales. This project was planned in close support with the railway stakeholders, European Union, and the GSM-R industry. It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations.

Solution Insights

The various solutions offered in the railway management system market include traffic management system, railway reservation system, operations management system, passenger information system, maintenance management system, and others. The traffic management system segment led the railway management system market, by solution; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period in the railway management system market by 2027.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001317/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global railway management system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global railway management system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.